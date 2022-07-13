Neighbors Offended by Billionaire’s Tacky ‘Fake’ Plants: ‘Eww’

Rumor has it a billionaire recently caused a fuss among his New York City neighbors when he decorated his otherwise posh penthouse with fake plants.

Robert F. Smith, CEO of private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, reportedly decorated the outdoor balcony of his $59 million Chelsea penthouse with a slew of cheap-looking plastic greenery.

"The fancy [neighbors] are complaining all over the neighborhood," a source spilled to Page Six. "He has a $59 million apartment and fake plants? Eww."

The chic apartment reportedly spans 10,000 square feet over three floors and is equipped with a pool.

Even though Smith's decorative shrubbery is allegedly fake, the plastic plants get daily cleanings.

"Every morning an army of staff appear on the roof at 7:30AM sharp to put up umbrellas and dust the plastic plants," the source continued, adding: "He couldn’t hire a landscaper? Sweetie, this is Chelsea. Prepare to be judged."

A separate source tried to clarify that the plastic plants were only temporary as they were brought in to spruce up the deck during a fundraiser the father-of-one hosted featuring young Black classical musicians.

The investor lives in the penthouse with his Playboy model wife, Hope Dworaczyk. The duo tied the knot in Italy in 2015 in a fabulous ceremony during which John Legend, Seal and a slew of other stars performed.

Smith is the richest Black man in the U.S., according to the New York Post. He has a reported net worth of $6.7 billion.

After being urged to buy the Denver Broncos as a way to address the league's racial-equality class, he was outbid by Walmart heir Rob Walton.