You’ll Never Believe The Shocking Amount of Time Cheerleaders Spend Fluffing Their Pom-Poms

Cheerleaders are a staple at NFL stadiums as fans look to them for entertainment and encouragement during game downtime.

Known for their iconic uniforms, which match their team's colors, cheerleaders are almost always accompanied by a set of shiny, fluffy pom-poms.

A Miami Dolphins cheer squad member recently revealed the "things you wouldn't know" about being a cheerleader, including how long it takes for a cheerleader to "fluff" their pom-poms.

On TikTok, Bella Denton shared a video detailing the shocking amount of time it takes cheerleaders to get their pom-poms game ready.

"We fluff our own poms and fluffing one pom takes me, like, two-and-a-half hours," Denton says in the clip.

"It takes so long to fluff. But once it's done it's so rewarding because they look so pretty and new," she adds.

Meanwhile, Denton's Dolphins cheer teammate Dre DiLorenzo shared a tutorial on how to properly fluff a pom-pom after receiving "a ton of requests."

In the video, DiLorenzo reveals what the flashy accessory looks like before being fluffed, and explains how she makes the pom-poms appear "fluffy and fabulous" for game day.

Plus, Denton shared her own pom-pom fluffing tutorial on TikTok.

"With our poms specifically, they are very big and have many different sections and different colors. It's definitely time-consuming, especially if you're new to it," she says in the video.

Each strand of the pom-pom has to be meticulously tended to, which explains why the process takes so long.

Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images

According to Varsity.com, cheerleaders began using pom-poms in their routines beginning in the 1930s. The original pom-poms were made out of crepe paper.

Lawrence Herkimer, who founded the National Cheerleaders Association in 1953 and famously invented the Herkie jump, received a patent for the pom-pom in 1968.

Today, the accessory is typically made out of plastic or mylar.