A woman was "served" papers notifying her that she will no longer have a "husband in the next 30 days" as football season approaches.

Haven Presley shared a video on TikTok, reading the "contract" her husband gave her, explaining why he would soon be MIA.

"Football season is a wonderful time. We’re blessed with a limited number of Saturdays and Sundays filled with college and NFL football games. Because they’re limited, we must take full advantage in maximizing our watch time, drink and food intake, and flat out entertainment," Presley read.

In the contract, her husband explained that he is "the Fan," and she is "the Boss."

His terms and conditions include: "The Fan shall be permitted to watch football games without causing undue disruption to the Boss’s activities, household peace and general sanity," he wrote, giving her specific viewing hours.

The man included clauses for special events, and "any other game involving the fan’s favorite team."

"The Fan agrees to complete all assigned chores before the commencement of any football game. This includes, but is not limited to, taking out the trash, doing the dishes, and any other task designated by the Boss," she read.

As a reward for doing his chores, he expects a "Non-Interruption Agreement."

"The Boss agrees to limit interruptions during critical game moments, including but not limited to the final two minutes of each half, overtime periods, and any play involving a potential scoring drive," her husband detailed.

If in case she expects her husband to be available on a weekend, he made sure to include an "Event Scheduling and Attendance Clause."

"The Boss agrees to not schedule any non-emergency events or activities during the designated football viewing hours as stated in Article 2, Section 1. In case of unavoidable emergencies or pre-existing commitments, the Fan agrees to attend and fully participate with the understanding that highlights and replays can be watched later," Presley read.

Users commented on the video, with many men agreeing with her husband.

"Tell ur husband to send me a copy of that to show my wife," one person wrote.

"Sounds fair to me," another user stated.

"Sounds like my husband," a third person commented.