Fans Slam Nick Jonas for Elon Musk Post

Fans are not amused by Nick Jonas' online interaction with Tesla CEO and Twitter-ruiner Elon Musk.

The singer reacted to Musk using a GIF of the Jonas Brothers on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

"Take us to the Year 3000," he joked, referring to the group's famous cover of the Busted song.

Though the post was lighthearted, fans did not take kindly to Jonas interacting with the controversial Musk, who's known for his transphobic and homophobic views and associations with Donald Trump.

"We need to add an 8th thing to hate about you I see," one fan tweeted, using a GIF from Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" music video where she infamously ripped a photo of Jonas in half.

Another fan lamented the fact that they didn't expect "this to happen" after crushing on Jonas for years.

"Are you kidding I didn't pray for Nick Jonas when he was diagnosed with diabetes for this," another fan wrote.

One fan predicted that Jonas will "never have another hit again" after the tweet went viral.

"And this [is] why all the bad b---hes liked Joe [Jonas]!!" one person tweeted.

Another fan even took it so seriously that they declared that they will not be attending the next Jonas Brothers tour.

"I’ve been a fan since 2005 and was really looking forward to a 20-year anniversary tour but I just cannot give my support to this," the fan wrote in a tweet.

Someone else joked that Luigi Mangione could replace Jonas for some reason.

"BREAKING NEWS: Luigi Mangione will be replacing Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers after dumb f--king tweet," they said.

Someone else even went so far as to edit Nick out of a Jonas Brothers photo.

See more fan reactions to Nick Jonas' controversial Elon Musk tweet, below: