Nick Jonas Performs ‘Jealous’ on ‘Today Show’ [VIDEO]

Nick Jonas took his promo tour to the 'Today Show' yesterday, Friday Sept. 12, where he performed his new single 'Jealous' and spoke to host Matt Lauer about the song.

Lauer asked Jonas about whether the song was inspired by a real story of jealousy, to which he responded, "I did. I had a moment. I think what's great about this song, though, is that it opens up the conversation that men are afraid to have. Jealousy happens and it's OK."

'Jealous' is the second single off his self-titled album which is set to be released on Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, in addition to his musical pursuits, Jonas is also working on his acting career. He dropped a bombshell on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen that he has filmed some nude scenes for his upcoming show, 'Kingdom,' which will premiere Oct. 8 on DirecTV.

“Oh, I just did a lot of nudity,” he admitted. “Yeah, there was like three or four sex scenes [in 'Kingdom.']”

Click on the video above to watch Jonas' performance on 'Today.'