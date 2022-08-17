Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline

During a recent livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid with her opinion about Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline — particularly his recent public criticism of Britney.

Nicki called Kevin a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip of her Amp livestream.

"That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself," Nicki said of Britney.

"You understand how much of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f---ing man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down," the rapper continued.

Nicki slammed Kevin's use of the tabloids to attempt to expose Britney's parenting skills.

"Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they once were being taken care of by," she continued. "Using the person's fame as this constant 'gotcha!' moment. And you think you're not gonna f---ing have karma from it? You think it's okay? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?"

She also called out Kevin directly, saying, "You wanna take your little goofy a-- to do some motherf---ing interview? How dare you? How dare you encourage this woman's children to be a part of your nonsense."

The rapper noted that in the future the boys may look back and wonder why their dad spoke out publicly against their mom.

"They're kids, they don't know how detrimental this is," Nicki said, adding, "Leave her the f--k alone!"

Listen below:

This isn't the first time Nicki has come to Britney's defense.

When Britney wrote on Instagram that she wasn't "the best dancer," Nicki was quick to encourage her friend.

"Not the best dancer? BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! You ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next?" Nicki wrote at the time.

Nicki and Britney, as well as Kesha, previously collaborated on a remix of the singer's 2011 hit, "Till The World Ends."

Kevin Federline made headlines in early August when he claimed in an interview that his and Britney's two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — have allegedly decided they "are not seeing" their mom "right now."

Britney Spears called the interview "hurtful" in a post on her Instagram Story, while her husband Sam Asghari promised that K-Fed's "gravy train" is coming to an end soon, likely in reference to Britney's child support payments.

But the distasteful exposure of Britney and her sons' private lives didn't stop there. Kevin also posted years-old videos of two arguments between Britney and her then-preteen sons to Instagram.

In one of the clips, Britney could be heard telling the boys to "start respecting" her after scolding one of them for not wearing shoes in public.

The videos seemed to have the opposite effect to what Kevin expected, however, as many moms commiserated with Britney and noted that the exchanges appeared to be normal tiffs between a mother and her teenage sons.