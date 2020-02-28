Normani Admits Camila Cabello’s Past Racist Remarks ‘Hurt Her’

Normani has broken her silence regarding Camila Cabello's past racist remarks.

In December 2019, the "Senorita" hitmaker came under fire after old Tumblr posts and tweets that were anti-black or used derogatory language resurfaced online. Cabello has since apologized but now her former Fifth Harmony band member has opened up to Rolling Stone about how she really felt about the situation.

"I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past," Normani said in an e-mail statement to the magazine. "I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story."

“I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community," she wrote.

"It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me,” the 23-year-old singer continued. "It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat."

"It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced," Normani revealed. "Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans.”

"I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this,” she added before concluding her statement. "I hope there is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable. I have spoken what is in my heart and pray this is transparent enough that I never have to speak on it again."