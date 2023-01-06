Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father.

In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.

Watch the video below:

"Bound 2" was originally included on Kanye's 2013 album Yeezus and placed at No. 10 on the albums's official tracklist. Despite its low placement on the album's tracklist the song officially served as the project's second single.

Upon its release, "Bound 2" received critical acclaim and became a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it would go on to peak at No. 12 on the coveted tally.

Additionally, the music video for the song was a standout moment in Kanye's career. Directed by Nick Knight, the video featured North's mom - and Kanye's then-finance Kim.

The video has been parodied by several other forms of media, such as: the movie The Interview as well as on the show South Park.

In the video for the song, Kim is topless while riding on a motorcycle with Kanye as the pair ride through a varying array of landscapes and scenery.

The news that North has recreated one of her dad's comes after unconfirmed reports that Kanye has been missing and has been unable to be found for weeks.

Since appearing as her father on TikTok, many have now joked that Kanye has been "found" thanks to how much North looks like him.