Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter North West have been entertaining viewers on TikTok for over a year now.

On their joint mother-daughter account @kimandnorth, the pair often share their unique takes on viral TikTok dances, lipsyncs, makeup trends and more.

However, their latest video, which shows North pranking her very famous mom, has left the internet raising a collective eyebrow.

In the viral TikTok video posted Sunday (Dec. 18), North pranks her mom into thinking she has shaved Kim's signature thick eyebrows into thin, '90s-esque strips while Kim was sleeping.

Viewers watch as North enters her mom's bedroom, pink razor in hand, and pretends to thin out her sleeping mother's brows from the top.

"Mom, wake up, wake up," North tells her mother.

"Yeah, I'm awake," a sleepy Kim responds, eyes still closed.

When Kim finally opens her eyes and sees herself on North's phone, she begins to panic.

"North, this is not funny," Kim scolds her daughter as she stares at herself via the front-facing camera.

Thankfully, it's just a TikTok filter, and the beauty mogul's stylish bushy brows are still very much intact.

"The fake eyebrows filter ... that's so funny, ha ha!" the caption reads.

The 23-second clip has been viewed more than 13 million times since it was shared this past weekend. Watch below:

Kim Kardashian welcomed North West, her first daughter and child with ex Kanye West, on June 15, 2013.

The former couple share four children total: North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3.