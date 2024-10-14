NSFW Halloween Decorations Draw Mixed Reactions Online

A TikTok user has gone viral for the sexually explicit Halloween decorations in front of his house.

User @666reasons.xyzis making no apologies for the controversial display of skeletons posed in compromising positions in his front yard.

"POV you don't have kids so you can have inappropriate Halloween decorations," he captioned one video showing two prop skeletons engaged in a sexual act.

In another video, he upped the X-rated factor of his display and mocked one of the "Karens" who commented on his last video by printing her comment and displaying it.

The comment read: "I'd call the city, let alone code enforcement. Sickening to display sexual acts to children..."

"POV you have no kids, a.k.a. no one to set a good example for, so you can keep up with this pettiness all Halloween and then some," he captioned the video of his skeletal setup.

In another video, the user showed off his skeleton chain inspired by the 2009 horror film Human Centipede, and taunted critics with this warning: "Got something to say? Yeah, you gonna get added next, b---h."

Many people in the comments sections of his videos didn't find his displays appropriate, even for Halloween.

"Hey so as a parent, this is very inappropriate... please don't do this," one person commented.

"Maybe you should move to a more trashy neighborhood to display your sh---y way of life," another user wrote, while someone else shared: "This is SOOOO inappropriate, I'm calling code enforcement."

"Aren’t there gonna be kids coming to your door?" someone else wondered.

Others, however, found the display innocuous, or even hilarious.

"My dad did this when I was little but knew we wouldn’t understand it, older me finds it funny thinking about it," one person shared.