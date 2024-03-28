These Numbers Are Most Likely to Win the Powerball and Mega Millions

With the U.S. lottery dishing out major winnings recently, we finally know the numbers that are most likely to win the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots.

On Tuesday (March 26), it was revealed that a person in New Jersey's Monmouth County won the whopping $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to NBC. It's the biggest jackpot that anyone has won in the state, ever.

READ MORE: Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day

Notably, this is the 28th time that a person from New Jersey has won a Mega Millions jackpot. This latest win marks the fifth-biggest in Mega Millions history and the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The unnamed winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize as of publishing.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Ball number was 4.

What Are the Luckiest Lottery Numbers?

According to Just Gamblers, the luckiest number in the Powerball is 39, which has appeared in 334 draws in total.

That number is followed by 32, which was drawn 332 times; and 35, which was drawn 330 times drawn.

There is a three-way tie for the next spot with 16, 26 and 28 being drawn 327 times; and a two-way tie for the for the fifth spot with 22 and 23 being drawn 324 times.

The unluckiest numbers to draw for the Powerball are 7, 44 and 1.

As for the Mega Millions, the luckiest number is 31, which has been drawn 217 times.

That number is followed by 10, which was drawn 215 times; and 20, which has been drawn 213 times.

There is a two-way tie for the fourth spot with 14 and 17 being drawn 210 times. In fifth place is 46, which was drawn 207 times.

The unluckiest numbers to draw for the Mega Millions are 67, 65 and 60.