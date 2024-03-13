This Old Man Singing Nu-Metal Banger ‘Bodies’ at Karaoke Will Make Your Day: WATCH

An old man singing the nu-metal hit "Bodies" by Drowning Pool at karaoke is capturing the hearts of literally everyone.

"Dennis ate this up fr!!" the caption on a TikTok video of the adorable moment says.

Dennis grabbed the karaoke mic to deliver a rousing rendition of "Bodies" while wearing a sweet sweater vest and khakis.

"Dennis is ... who I aspire to be in life," one person commented on the video.

"YEAH DENNIS!! GET IT!!" someone else cheered in the comments section.

"I love that he obviously knew the song already," another viewer said.

READ MORE: Woman Sings Dua Lipa's 'Houdini' at Houdini's Grave (VIDEO)

"OMG I LOVE DENNIS," another person said.

One person compared Dennis' vocals to Big Bird.

"He sounds like big bird to me and that makes it even better," they joked.

Another viewer said they aspire to bring Dennis' vibe to every function.

"This is the type of vibe i bring," the person quipped.

"This is gunna be our generation in the nursing homes," someone else added.

"Better than the original tbh," another said.

Dennis has now garnered more than 500,000 views for his iconic performance.

"Bodies" by Drowning Pool has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, especially online, despite being released over 20 years ago.

The rock band dropped "Bodies" in May 2001 as their debut single. It has become their signature song and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and at No. 12 on the Alternative Songs chart.

The song has been featured in many movies, commercials, and TV shows since its initial release.

It was even sampled by basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 2023 for his song "Thotties Hit The Floor."