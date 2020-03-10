Meet Olly B, the Viral TikTok Star Who Posts Hilarious Videos of His Mom Guessing Celebrities

Olly B. is the latest TikTok user to go viral after posting laugh-out-loud-funny videos of his mom guessing the names of celebrities.

As of today, March 10, the San Francisco-native already has over 500 thousand followers, as well as more than 13 million likes on his videos, which are mainly of his hilarious mother, Lulu, trying to guess the names of modern singers, actors, talk show hosts and more.

In his latest video, Lulu wrongly identifies former White House secretary Sarah Sanders as Becky, the woman "who called the police because the nice people were doing a BBQ in the park."

In other videos posted to Olly B.'s TikTok account, his mom guesses Zayn Malik "her prince," but thinks the singer's former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan is chef Gordon Ramsey "when he was young." She later hilariously identifies Nick Jonas, her "ex," who she hopes is "doing good."

But the hilarity doesn't end there: Lulu guesses who Harry Styles (before saying she would ask him out on a date if she was younger), but incorrectly identifies Camila Cabello as Carmina Portobello, who sings "Oh-nana-oh-nana," and has absolutely no idea who Dua Lipa is.

Check out more of Olly B.'s TikTok videos, below, and see if Lulu can guess the names of celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Rihanna, Tupac, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.