Is Michael Jackson Protégé Omer Bhatti Really Paris Jackson’s ‘Oldest Brother’?

Paris Jackson recently called Omer Bhatti her “oldest brother,” but are they actually related?

Paris has been remarkably candid about all aspects in her life in her new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered. Omer, who has long faced speculation regarding his connection to the Jackson family, appeared on the July 21 episode in which he said that he has always felt like a part of the family.

"I consider myself an older brother because when Prince was born, my mom was hired to be Prince's nanny and Paris, I’ve been there since she was a baby," he said. "I would say almost maybe even partly raised her. Yeah, she’s my little sister in every way."

"I can't say when I first met the [Jackson] kids," he continued. "Because that's like 'when's the first time you met your siblings?' I was there from the day they were born."

"It was a lot of joy for me because I always wanted younger siblings, and I got that through Prince, Paris and [Blanket],” he said.

"Both of my older brothers are like my best friends, I love them so much,” Paris added. "Anytime we see each other... we feel recharged when we spend time together."

Paris explained that she rarely argues with Omer but sometimes fights with Prince due to their close age. "We've really never had issues, never fought, never had arguments," Paris said of her and Omer’s relationship. "Whereas Prince, who's 14 months older than me, of course we get into tiffs and fights, it's normal for siblings who are so close in age."

Omer reportedly first met Michael sometime in 1995 or 1996, when he was just 9 years old while working in the television industry. The King of Pop became a “mentor and father figure” to him, and in return, Omer quickly became a staple in the singer and his family's lives, apparently even touring with the pop icon.

Over the decades, due to Omer's prodigious dancing talent and his striking features (which bear a resemblance to Michael's), many have speculated that the Norwegian rapper and performer, now 36, may have been Michael's secret biological son.

In 2009, Jackson family patriarch Joe even asserted that Omer was Michael's secret lovechild born from a one-night affair. However, a source has reportedly since claimed that Omer told him that Michael is not his father.