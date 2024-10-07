Which One Direction Member Allegedly Threw Liam Payne ‘Up a Wall?’

The alleged One Direction member who threw Liam Payne "up a wall" has finally been revealed.

Payne first detailed the fight during an appearance on controversial YouTuber Logan Paul's podcast in May 2022.

"There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall," Payne claimed at the time.

"So I said to him, 'If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again,'" he said, refusing to name the bandmate he was referring to.

Now, Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry is exposing the alleged truth on TikTok.

"OK, I see this all the time, everywhere,” Henry said in a duet video. “I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times, and he told me it was Zayn, so," Henry said in a viral TikTok video on Saturday (Oct. 5).

"Sorry I couldn't hold this info in anymore," she added in the caption.

Zayn Malik infamously left One Direction in March 2015 in the middle of their world tour.

The band went on to release one more album, Made in the A.M., before going on an indefinite hiatus in late 2015.

After Henry's video quickly went viral, she made another video responding to some backlash about her revelation.

"OK, I’m going to address some of these comments … I made a five-second TikTok about something [Liam] talked about on a podcast. He was the one airing out everyone’s dirty laundry on a podcast, so it’s OK for him to talk s--t, but the minute I make a five-second video, it’s over right?" she said.

She also told fans that there is "a lot more to the story" that she is prepared to unveil.

Fans were stunned by Henry's answer to the much-debated mystery.

"I can’t believe this app is free," one person commented on TikTok.

"I can’t believe I lived long enough to finally know who threw him up the wall," another fan said.

"If this was Inside Out the emotions controlling my brain are hitting every button and pulling every lever right now," someone else wrote.

"Not Maya casually giving us the answer to the biggest theory amongst us Directioners on a random Saturday. LOVE YOU GIRL," another fan commented.