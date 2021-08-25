OnlyFans Reverses Ban on Sexually Explicit Content

In a shocking turn of events, OnlyFans has decided to reverse its upcoming ban on sexually explicit content.

The company made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 25). "Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," the statement reads. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

The app plans to send an "official communication" to creators on its platform regarding the updated terms.

Less than a week ago, the company received major backlash after announcing that it would be banning sexually explicit content. Sex workers who helped make the platform what it is today wanted to continue selling their NSFW content as subscriptions.

On Aug. 19, the company announced that the ban would go into effect on Oct. 1. Axios reported that the reason the company initially wanted to ban NSFW content was due to money troubles, as the company is allegedly seeking investors. OnlyFans has an estimated worth of over $1 billion, however, investors have been apparently scared off by the platform's sexual content.

OnlyFans was created in 2016 and has paid creators more than $3.2 billion since its inception. The company takes a 20 percent pay cut from creators, some of which earn sustainable monthly incomes. More than 16,000 creators make over $50,000 yearly, while 300 creators pull in $1 million annually. Overall, OnlyFans has over 130 million fans and 2 million creators.