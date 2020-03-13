Orlando Bloom revealed he's going to self-quarantine upon his return to the United States.

Though he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. the coronavirus, the actor posted a video on his Instagram Stories Wednesday (March 11) revealing that he and the cast of Amazon Prime's Carnival Row are leaving Prague after production for the show's second season was canceled because of the pandemic.

"It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined. We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine," the 39-year-old said, most likely referring to Donald Trump's recently-announced 30-day travel ban to and from Europe.

"Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine," Bloom continued. "It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe."

"In a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy," he optimistically added.

His return to the U.S. comes after his pregnant fiancée Katy Perry left Australia and cancelled all upcoming press interviews amid growing coronavirus concerns. The "Never Worn White" singer headlined a bushfire relief concert this week to show support for the volunteer firefighters that fought off the country's wildfires.