How Much Are Tickets to the Oscars in 2020?

Want tickets to the 2020 Oscars? Here's what you need to know.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away and though most of us are excited to see our favorite celebrities — including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron — walk the red carpet and potentially take home a coveted Oscar trophy, others are wondering if it's possible to attend the ceremony.

Sorry to break it to everyone, but the answer is no. The public can't buy tickets for this year's Oscars as the event is invite-only, so unless you're friends with a celebrity, it's unlikely you'll be able to get in.

Last week, actor Antonio Banderas, who's nominated for his role in Pain and Glory, revealed the price of a ticket for the 2020 Oscars — and just like last year, seats cost $750 per person. (It's even more if you're not an honoree.)

"You have four (seats) and that's it, including me," he said during an interview on The Late Late Show, noting that you have to pay for each additional guest. "And then you have to pay, actually. Of course, I'm paying... I think it's $750."

"Close the front door. $750 to see a group of millionaires delivering gold statues?" host James Corden replied.

"That's for people who actually are involved in this," Banderas added. "I think that the tickets for normal... I don't know exactly the number, but for somebody that is not involved in this at all... I think it's a little bit more than that."

Though we can't attend Hollywood most glamorous night of the year, at least we can watch it from the comfort of our own homes for free. The 2020 Oscars air this Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.