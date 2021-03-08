Disgraced Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter Spent 20 Months Trying to ‘Get Rid of This N-Word in My Vocabulary’

Imagine having to practice eliminating racial slurs from your vocabulary...

John Schnatter, the former CEO of Papa John’s, who was accused of saying the n-word while speaking on a company conference call in May 2018, is rejecting claims of racism against him, sharing that he has been working “for the last 20 months to get rid of this n-word” from his daily “vocabulary and dictionary.”

“We’ve had three goals for the last 20 months, to get rid of this n-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true. Figure out how they did this, and get on with my life,” he told OAN host Kara McKinney in an interview that has since gone viral.

In 2018, Schnatter resigned when a racist comment he made during a company call was made public. However, he still claims the board conspired against him and forced him out of his position.

“They paint the founder as a racist, they know he’s not a racist, it’s just unbelievable. I used to lay in bed just going, ‘How did they do this?’” Schnatter said of the allegations.

"By my count it has taken Papa John 800 pizzas to cure him of saying the n-word," one Twitter user calculated, referencing the viral clip where Schnatter admits that he "had" over 40 pizzas in 30 days, comparing it to his new 20-month program to stop saying the n-word.



See some reactions from Twitter, below