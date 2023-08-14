Paris Hilton Slammed for Visiting Maui Beach After Hawaii Begs Tourists to Stay Away Amid Devastating Wildfires

Paris Hilton and her family are being slammed for visiting Maui in Hawaii after devastating wildfires ravaged the town of Lahaina just 30 miles away.

According to the New York Post, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, reportedly stayed at the Wailea resort in Maui with their 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barron, this weekend.

In n photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Hilton was spotted frolicking in her bathing suit on the beach and smiling while carrying a seashell bag.

However, a source told the tabloid that Hilton wasn't just in town to vacation, but has also been helping with local recovery efforts.

"She has been absolutely helping. Maui has always held a special place in her heart. She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need. She already did and continues to do so," the source told the Daily Mail.

Despite the claim that Hilton has been assisting during the devastation, people on social media criticized Hilton for visiting Hawaii at this time when so many are displaced from their homes and resources are spread so thin.

"Imagine watching thousands of [people] lose their homes, loved ones, families, etc. and then expecting them to SERVE YOU DRINKS WHILE [YOU] FROLIC ON THE BEACH IN FRONT OF THEM," one person tweeted about Hilton and her family.

Others slammed the heiress for choosing to visit Hawaii, especially Maui, when she can afford to visit and has access to countless other tropical locations all over the world.

See more reactions below:

In July, Hilton told People that she was excited for her then-upcoming trip to Hawaii after visiting with her family as a little girl.

"My sister and I have been staying at [a hotel] for so many years, and just going on all the water slides and just being kids, so it'll be really a fun experience to now experience that with our own children. So I just can't wait for that trip, with all of the cousins together. That's just going to be so special," Hilton gushed.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has asked tourists to stay away during recovery efforts, and USA Today reports that only "essential" travel should be taken to Hawaii at this time.

"Visitors who are on non-essential travel are being asked to leave Maui, and non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time. In the days and weeks ahead, our collective resources and attention must be focused on the recovery of residents and communities that were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses," officials said.

The death toll in Lahaina has now reached 96, making it the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history in over 100 years. Another fire was reportedly still burning on Sunday (Aug. 13) just five miles from Hilton's vacation spot.