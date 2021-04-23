Paris Jackson Lands Mystery Role in ‘American Horror Story’

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Paris Jackson's new TV role, Cardi B's new beauty line and more, below.

Paris Jackson To Star in American Horror Story

Paris Jackson just landed a role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. She will appear in at least one episode in the second mini-season. (via TMZ)

TikTok Hype House Lands Netflix Show

Netflix has announced a new reality TV show centered around the members of the TikTok Hype House. The series will follow the group of influencers as they "open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we've seldom seen." (via People)

Are You Planning on Changing Jobs?

A recent survey of 2,000 people found that one in four workers plan to look for different jobs after the pandemic. It seems that people are beginning to realize how short life is and want to do something meaningful with their time. (via Fox 13)

NFL Won't Test for THC

The NFL's random drug testing window began Tuesday (April 20), but this year things will be different. For the first time, the NFL will not be testing for THC, which is the chemical found in marijuana. Players will only be tested for THC during the pre-season. (via Insider)

Man Skips Work for 15 Years, Still Gets Paid Salary

A man in Italy is under investigation after skipping work for 15 years... but continuing to get paid. He made around $650,000 over the past 15 years without showing up, but now he may face fraud and extortion charges. (via BBC)

Cardi B Launching Beauty Line



Cardi B recently filed legal documents to copyright the phrase "Bardi Beauty." The rapper is reportedly working on a line of beauty products including cosmetics, hair care products, skincare and nail polish. (via TMZ)