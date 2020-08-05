Paris Jackson and Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Break Up: Report

Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have reportedly broken up after nearly two years together.

Jackson and Glenn are also a musical duo known as The Soundflowers. The news comes after the debut of the final episode of their Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, which premiered on Tuesday (August 4).

"I think we said when we first got together, even if we didn't work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together," Glenn said in the episode. "Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what."

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future," Jackson added. "But obviously there's someone that I strive to be. I want to grow, and I want to become a better person, a better musician... but I can't do this without Gabe."