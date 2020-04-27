The Pentagon Just Released Proof UFOs Exist But People Are Too Overwhelmed With the Pandemic to Care About Aliens Right Now

Are aliens real? The Pentagon confirmed that UFOs exist and released footage of the unidentified flying objects.

On Monday (April 27), the Pentagon publicly debuted three short video clips of "unidentified aerial phenomena" captured by the Navy, CNN reported.

The videos were caught via infrared cameras that were initially released by former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences company.

The Navy originally acknowledged the existence of the videos in September 2019 and now have official guidelines on how service members can report UFOs.

"In order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told the outlet of the decision to release the footage.

Social media users have been sharing hilarious memes and reactions to the major news that, as it turns out, isn't so major compared to the current state of the world amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Celebrities are even getting in on the action and sharing their thoughts on the extraterrestrial lives out there. Actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, "US Navy: There are UFOs. Us: Sounds nice here’s some banana bread I made."

See reactions from social media, below.