Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been hospitalized after authorities responded to what they described as a mental health crisis at his Miami home.

According to Page Six, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded Tuesday after receiving multiple calls about an individual who was livestreaming concerning behavior on social media.

Hilton, 48, was later transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.

Authorities Responded to Perez Hilton's Home

In a statement obtained by Page Six, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home after speaking with Hilton's family members and continued to monitor the situation.

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"The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the statement read.

Greg Doherty, Getty Images Greg Doherty, Getty Images

The sheriff's office also said its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were on scene to provide support and resources to Hilton's family.

His Representatives Address the Situation

Hilton's representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, told TMZ they are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving their client.

At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family.

They added that they appreciate the public's concern and asked that Hilton's privacy be respected at this time.

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Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is the father of three children.

A Difficult Year

Earlier this year, Hilton spent three weeks in the hospital after developing complications from the flu, which he later said led to an ulcer, a perforation and sepsis.

Randy Shropshire, Getty Images Randy Shropshire, Getty Images

No additional information about his condition has been released.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.