2000s-Era Blogger Perez Hilton Claims Lady Gaga Once ‘Hated’ Katy Perry

According to Perez Hilton, Lady Gaga "hated" Katy Perry once upon a time.

In a recent series of tweets, the blogger claimed the "Stupid Love" hit-maker didn't like the singer because of her "fake" persona. Hilton also alleged that Perry did drugs in the past and that Gaga hated that the public "loved and bought into" Perry's apparent good girl image.

"These were simpler times, before the period where Lady Gaga hated Katy Perry," he initially tweeted alongside a link to a YouTube video of himself singing "I Kissed a Girl" during a karaoke party in Japan years ago.

"Gaga told me she KNEW Katy did cocaine and she was pissed that she had this good girl image that the public loved and bought into," Hilton alleged in a second tweet. "She viewed her as fake. Seemed irrational to me at the time. And I told her such."

The 42-year-old even went as far as saying Gaga was "jealous" of Perry's success, adding, "I don’t think he still hates her, but she 1000% did in the past."

When fans questioned his accusations and called him a liar," he replied, "She absolutely did. I even remember when and where we were. Chicago. After she headline[d] Lolla. Guarantee you!"

For many years, it has been speculated that the pop stars had beef, however, there was never any proof that the two had bad blood at all. Besides, the media (PerezHilton.com included) loves pitting women against one another, so to believe Hilton's decade-old allegations would not be progressive or fair to Gaga and Perry at all...

Plus, any feud rumors were put to rest in 2018 after the pair showed each other some love via Twitter.

"@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We've gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We've matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story," Gaga tweeted in response to drama regarding Kesha and Dr. Luke's legal battle.

"Love you too friend. Onward and upward," Perry replied.