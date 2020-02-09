RuPaul Transforms Pete Davidson Into a Drag Queen: Watch

Pete Davidson underwent a major transformation with the help of RuPaul.

RuPaul hosted Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 8). The host made history as the first drag queen to host the iconic late-night show. RuPaul wasn't in drag for the actual show, but rather the digital short which quickly went viral.

In the sketch, RuPaul was set on finding the next generation of drag. Who did he find to fulfill the role? Photoshoot crew member Chad (Davidson).

RuPaul took him under his wing and taught him the art of tucking, fashion, attitude and so much more. "Pop your lips like you’re about to kiss," the queen told his protege. Chad immediately stuck out his tongue, which made RuPaul state that he is a married man.

Perhaps the funniest moment of the skit is when Chad was shocked to learn that RuPaul wasn't a woman. "You’re a man?" Chad questioned. "You didn’t know that? Huh..." RuPaul replied.

At the end of the transformation, it was time for Chad to lip-sync, strut and dance for his life. Chad ended up falling into a table before realizing that drag was not his career path.

"Some horses were born to run wild," RuPaul concluded.

Watch the segment and timelapse of his transformation, below.