Pete Davidson Cast as Joey Ramone for Upcoming Biopic

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson has been cast as punk rock icon Joey Ramone in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mickey Leigh's book, I Slept With Joey Ramone.

Davidson will not only star as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, but he's also working on the film's treatment with director Jason Orley and is serving as one of the executive producers on the film.

Though Davidson is primarily known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live, he's added to his acting resume in recent years previously starring in The King of Staten Island and landing roles in TV's The Rookie, The Dirt and Big Time Adolescence and the upcoming films The Suicide Squad and American Sole.

As stated, the book was written by Mickey Leigh, Joey Ramone's brother. Adam Fogelson, whose STXfilms is developing the film with Netflix, says, “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way."

He continues, "I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

Ramone was born on May 19, 1951 as Jeffrey Ross Hyman. As the vocalist of the Ramones, he was front and center of the band's ascent as forefathers of the '70s punk rock movement. The group split in 1996. Sadly, Joey Ramone died on April 15, 2001, a year before the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Two posthumous solo albums — 2002's Don't Worry About Me and 2012 Ya Know? — were issued after Joey's death.

The film is being made in cooperation with and with the support of the Estate of Joey Ramone.