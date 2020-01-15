Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Reportedly Breakup

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber have reportedly called it quits after three months of dating.

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over," a source told Page Six. "It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only eighteen and it’s a lot to deal with.” Another source in the television industry added, “I think it’s safe to say that Pete has been getting some help.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Davidson planned to take a break to focus on his mental health. A source told E! News that he would be "taking a break to work on his mental health" and that "It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn't wait any longer."

The comedian is thought to have sought treatment over the holidays. This would be his second time in treatment after his 2016 stint. Davidson recently joked on Saturday Night Live that he would be entering a treatment facility.

The couple was first photographed together in October. By November, Gerber was donning a "P" initial necklace.