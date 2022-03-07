Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West Kidnapping and Burying Him in New ‘Eazy’ Music Video Is ‘Hysterical’ – Report

Pete Davidson is the least bit fazed by The Game and Kanye West's video for their track "Eazy," in which Ye is seen both kidnapping and burying a claymation version of the SNL comedian.

According to Entertainment Tonight on March 4, a source claimed that Davidson is actually humored by the recently released visual.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," the source said, referring to Davidson. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

And apparently, the insider also said that Davidson "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form." Davidson actually reportedly takes Yeezy's "social media posts, lyrics and music videos about him with a grain of salt" as his relationship with Kim Kardashian appears to blossom.

The source also shared that Pete Davidson is "using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim. He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing."

On March 2, Kanye dropped the visual for "Eazy," The Game's new joint featuring Ye. In the video, not only does the Chicago rapper kidnap and bury Davidson, but he also plants rose seeds on the comic's head, then waters the seeds, allowing the flowers to grow from Davidson's head. Kanye then fills a truck with the roses, which could be symbolic of Ye having a truck full of roses sent to his now-ex-wife for Valentine's Day.

Kim, who has been granted single status and is officially separated from Kanye, has reportedly grown closer to Pete amid her separation from Ye.

"Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition," a source explained to ET. "Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye's rants and the publicity that followed."

The source added, "Kim could not be more appreciative of Pete. They are growing astronomically as a result. This has been more of a positive, growing experience for them, contrary to the negativity that surrounds the situation."

Meanwhile, the insider thinks Kanye is navigating the divorce in a spiteful manner.

"Kanye will never accept that she wants to fully separate herself from him and that Kim is on a totally different page," the source told the outlet, adding that Ye "is just doing his thing" with Chaney Jones, the woman Ye is supposedly dating now.

As of March 2, Kim and Kanye were officially divorced.