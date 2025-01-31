Do You Have This Crucial Phone Safety Feature Turned On?

For the most part, you probably use your face to unlock your phone, however needing to punch in our passcode is still a big part of unlocking our phones and thieves know this.

Whether you're in a crowded bar or standing in line someplace, sadly there are plenty of untrustworthy people that want to take advantage of us.

Someone could be looking over your shoulder or using other methods to watch you enter your passcode because they plan to try and steal your phone for your info or wipe them clean and sell them.

You know that gut-wrenching feeling when you can't find your phone, too. We've all been there.

Did you leave it at the coffee shop or on the shelf at the grocery store? Did it fall out of your coat pocket or did someone steal it? Priceless photos, important files, passwords on banking apps, and so many other vital parts of our digital lives are now vulnerable and possibly in someone else's hands or wiped clean and gone forever.

this is where the importance of the Stolen Device Protection feature comes in and how easy it is to activate it.

Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media Jolana Miller/Townsquare Media loading...

Stolen Device Protection

According to the Associated Press, Apple's Stolen Device Protection feature will make it so much harder for thieves to access key functions and settings on your iPhone so turn it on immediately. Do this on your iPad, too please.

How To Activate It

Go to Settings, scroll down to Face ID and Passcode, input your passcode when asked, scroll down to Stolen Device Protection, and Turn it On.

Basically, according to AP,��your phone tracks your habits and “familiar locations,” adding extra biometric security hoops to jump through if things change, even if it's us.

It also reduces the importance of passcodes which thieves can steal by peering over someone’s shoulder or threatening and forcing victims to hand them over.

Meanwhile, click here to learn why another feature on your phone should be turned off immediately.

