The Toys Mysteriously Appear and Move Around at This Spooky Rocking Horse Graveyard

Creepy or cool? Yes, there really is a rocking horse graveyard in Massachusetts nicknamed Ponyhenge a half-hour outside of Boston.

Essentially, this land has become a dumping ground for rocking horses according to Mental Floss.

So, here we go on a bizarre, eccentric ride complete with videos and photos that add to this puzzling tourist attraction next to a farm in rural Lincoln. Dubbing it "Ponyhenge" is a reference to the bewildering Stonehenge in England.

This graveyard, or rocking horse farm, is an ever-growing collection of vintage rocking horses and hobby horses of all shapes, sizes, colors, and materials, according to Mental Floss. These toy horses often appear in different formations.

According to Mental Floss, these horses are sitting on Old Sudbury Road in the tiny farming community of Lincoln and have been for nearly 15 years.

And the mystery deepens, as not a single soul ever witnesses someone drop off one of these toy horses or move them around. They just appear out of nowhere.

Jason Allard's YouTube Channel, Abandoned From Above, says the graveyard is believed to have started with one toy horse discarded in this field in 2010.

The next thing the property owners Jimmy Pingeon and Elizabeth Graver knew, more horses appeared one by one, and it hasn't stopped. According to Jason, they don't want to know how or when the horses appear in their pasture because the mystery is more enticing.

At this point, they think of their pasture as an organic art installation, which includes in-memoriam notes on a couple of the horses.

Below, I've included a quick drone video filled with creepy music, as well as Jason's more in-depth video about Ponyhenge.

