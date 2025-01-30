These 15 Popular Snacks Are Disappearing From Stores in 2025

As a kid, you probably had a favorite snack food, but chances are as an adults you've had a nearly impossible finding said snack at one point or another.

Case in point? We relocated less than a week after we graduated from college. In college, we’ll admit to eating way too many potato chips while working on papers and projects. Was it the potato chips we loved? Nah. They were just the vehicle for the French onion dip we grew up with, a brand name called “Heluva Good!” Feeling homesick and seeking some comfort food, we searched everywhere for it, but it was nowhere to be found 15 years ago.

Flash forward to this football season. We’re listening to one of the last away games of the year on the radio and it seems like every single commercial break they’re playing a commercial for that particular dip. By the third time we heard the commercial we shouted, “BUT YOU CAN’T EVEN FIND IT HERE!”

We stand corrected. We’re not sure when they FINALLY started carrying the dip but it’s now magically on the shelves at our local superstore. We just bought a container of it this week.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

While we’ll celebrate that win of being able to enjoy one of our favorite childhood snack foods for the first time in over a decade, there’s a real possibility that some other snack foods may vanish from shelves.