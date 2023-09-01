Post Malone Drops 55 Pounds, Says Cutting This Out Was Key to Weight Loss

Post Malone recently lost 55 pounds — and he did it all for his daughter.

Back in April, the rapper denied claims he was using Ozempic and addressed why he decided to lose weight and kick some bad habits to the curb.

READ MORE: Post Malone Admits His Short-Term Memory Was Affected by Shrooms

"I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," Malone shared.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man," he continued.

See Post Malone's weight loss transformation, below:

Malone also credited his daughter as the reason he is focusing more on his health lately during an appearance on YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen back in July.

"It's definitely made me take better care of myself. I want to be around to see her go and do kick-ass stuff," Malone shared, revealing he has also "toned down" his drinking and smoking as well.

Post Malone welcomed his daughter with fiancée Jamie in May 2022.

How Did Post Malone Lose Weight?

Speaking to Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this month, the rapper revealed his simple weight-loss secret: ditching soda.

"Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad," Malone said of the sugary soft drink.

"[If] I’m feeling a little bit naughty, I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice," he added.

Post Malone released his fifth studio album, Austin, on July 28. He is currently on tour.