Pregnant Woman’s Neighbors Ask Her to ‘Cover Up’ After She Wears Bikini in Own Backyard Pool

A pregnant woman on Reddit says her nosy neighbors complained about her wearing a bikini in the pool in her own backyard.

In her post, the woman, who is eight months pregnant, explained that floating in the pool in her backyard has become an important means of finding relief from her pregnancy pains and discomfort.

"Being in water helps enormously, so I like to spend a good chunk of time most evenings just floating in my pool," she wrote.

"I wear a bikini to do this because it's about a million times easier than fighting with a one piece. The end result of this is that my neighbors get an eyeful of large, pale (wear sunscreen, kids!), stretchmark-covered belly when they look in the direction of my backyard," she continued.

Unfortunately, her neighbors are very uncomfortable with seeing a pregnant woman in a bikini.

"The other day, my neighbor stopped my husband when he was on his way out to ask if I could cover up more in the pool. Apparently, they're avoiding using their deck because seeing so much of my body is uncomfortable for them," she shared.

Her husband laughed off their bold request, and they didn't press the issue. However, she now wonders if she's being inconsiderate for subjecting her neighbors to her "pasty pregnant body on the regular."

In the comments section, Reddit users slammed the neighbors for being thoughtless and sexist.

"You're pregnant, and you're relaxing in your own pool, in your own yard, wearing a normal swimsuit. F--k them. If it's that big an issue for them, they can stay inside," one user wrote.

"Who the hell do they think you are to deny you the use of your own pool, especially when your heavily pregnant and miserable? Enjoy that pool with your new baby!" another commented.

"Continue to float and use your pool at any time. Their request is ridiculous, and it conveys shaming. You are beautiful and about to deliver the life you and your husband have been waiting to meet. The world does not revolve around their wants," someone else weighed in.