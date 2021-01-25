President Biden’s Dogs Champ and Major Are Officially White House Residents, But When Are We Getting That Cat?

A pet-loving family now occupies the White House and they are expected to add a feline friend into the mix very soon!

On Monday (January 25), the White House shared new photos of President Joe Biden’s two rescue German shepherds, Major and Champ, making themselves comfortable in their new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The first lady's office said in a statement that Champ is "enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."

But as the presidential pooches get used to their new digs, the first family of the United States is reportedly preparing to add a "First Cat" to the crew.

“President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ, to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat," journalist Jane Pauley announced on CBS Sunday Morning back in November.

The news came as no surprise to those who are familiar with how much the Bidens love animals.

“I’d love to get a cat,” Dr. Biden gushed in an interview with Fox 5 DC. “I love having animals around the house.”

On Sunday (January 24), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a tweet that said, “First Feline updates would be greatly appreciated.”

Psaki said, “I’m also wondering about the cat, because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found.”

Details regarding what kind of cat the Bidens will have, where they will get it from, or any possible names have not yet been revealed.

The last cat to live in the White House, India, belonged to President George W. Bush.