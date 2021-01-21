The President’s Account Is Following Only One Celebrity on Twitter and Here’s Why It’s Chrissy Teigen

Why is the president's official Twitter account only following Chrissy Teigen?

On Wednesday (January 20), the day of the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Biden followed Teigen from the presidential Twitter account, which his administration now controls. Like many people, during Donald Trump's presidency, Teigen was blocked from the account.

Aside from blocking her years ago for disagreeing with his views and actions as president, Trump sparred with the model in 2019. After Teigen's husband, John Legend, spoke about the Trump administration negatively during an MSNBC town hall event, Trump slammed the singer and called Teigen a “filthy mouthed wife.”

“The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned," Teigen responded at the time.

Naturally, after being blocked by the @POTUS account for a little over three years, Teigen wanted to be unblocked. She tweeted on inauguration day, "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz [sic]?"

Just hours later, she was elated to learn that the @POTUS account unblocked her, making her the only celebrity and non-government official followed by the account as of publishing time.

"My heart oh my God lmao [sic] I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged," she wrote, joking that she should probably stop tweeting.

On Wednesday, Teigen gave a final farewell to Trump's reign in office with an Instagram post.

"Today our great national f--kup is over, but the shame will last forever," she captioned her post. "With 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and God knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J. Trump is the greatest at being the f--king worst."