Prince Harry Fears for His Children’s Safety If He Brings Them Home to the U.K.

Prince Harry has major concerns about returning home to his native U.K. with his children following the removal of his taxpayer-funded police protection.

After Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020, they duo lost their security protection in the U.K. and have since been paying for a private security company to protect their family — including 2-year-old son Archie and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet — in the States.

They were reportedly told they are not allowed to pay for security protection out of pocket in the U.K.

Speaking at a preliminary hearing Friday (Feb. 18), a lawyer for the Duke of Sussex expressed that Harry doesn't "feel safe" bringing his children to the U.K. without protection.

"This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back," Shaheed Fatima told the Royal Courts of Justice, according to The Guardian.

The lawyer noted that Harry — who did not appear in person at the hearing — still feels like the U.K. is his home and he wants to see his family.

"And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," the lawyer added. "Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home."

The 37-year-old royal rebel's concerns reportedly stem from when he visited the U.K. in July 2021 for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

At an event afterward, his car was reportedly chased by paparazzi through the streets of the British capital.

In September 2021, Harry challenged the decision to strip him and his family of security detail by requesting a judicial review. A ruling by the judge is expected at a later date pending a request for certain details, including witness statements, to remain confidential.

