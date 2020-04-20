Prince Harry Pleads With Meghan Markle’s Dad to Answer His Calls via Text Message in Newly Released Court Docs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's private texts to her father were just leaked.

In newly-released court documents, as part of Meghan's ongoing lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, Prince Harry pleaded with his soon-to-be father-in-law Thomas Markle to answer his calls and stop speaking to the British press days before the couple's royal wedding in May 2018.

The new legal docs reveal how many times the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to reach out and what went on behind the scenes after Thomas issued a statement through TMZ that we would not be attending his daughter's nuptials, claiming he was in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

“Tom, it’s Harry and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you,” Prince Harry texted Thomas on May 14, 2018 — five days before the wedding.

Another message reads: “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

“Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1," Prince Harry wrote in a third text.

The messages paint a very different picture than the one Meghan's family — specifically her sister Samantha — has been trying to portray in the media for the last two years.

Meghan is suing MailOnline and Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing a handwritten letter she wrote to her dad three months after she married Prince Harry.