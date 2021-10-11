Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Not Attending Princess Diana Memorial Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not be in attendance at an upcoming event honoring Princess Diana.

ET reports that the couple won't be able to make it to London for the memorial event taking place at Kensington Palace this week. Additional reporting by The Telegraph confirms the news.

Prince William will host the event, which is expected to have approximately 100 attendees. That includes some of the late princess's friends such as Elton John.

The event was supposed to take place in July to correspond with the unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana on her 60th birthday. However, it was postponed and retooled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Harry was able to make it to London for the statue's more intimate unveiling. He and his brother were photographed there together despite reports that they have been feuding ever since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah.

It is unclear why the couple will not be in attendance. Prince Harry's presence was apparently initially expected, especially since travel restrictions relating to the pandemic have been lifted, according to The US Sun.

“You would have thought it would definitely be something Harry would really want to be at," Majesty magazine Editor in Chief Ingrid Seward told the publication.

“I can’t imagine anything less important for him because he would want to respect his mother. It is an important gathering of his mother’s friends," Seward added. "I am sure Meghan would want to be there for Diana and Harry.”

Although the pair will reportedly not be traveling across the globe this week, they recently traveled to New York City. One of their first stops on the trip was the World Trade Center Observatory where they met with Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, according to Us Weekly.

They also attended Global Citizen Live in Central Park where they advocated for vaccine equity in the continued battle against the pandemic. Prince Harry took part in Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in Los Angeles earlier this year.

It is currently unclear when they will next travel to the U.K. Although we don't know what travel plans they have in the future, we do know that Snoop Dogg invited them to his place for Thanksgiving in a recent interview with The Mirror.