Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will No Longer Use Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal titles.

Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace have released separate statements on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will no longer use their titles of "royal highnesses." The couple will be stepping down as official members of the royal family and they will repay U.K. taxpayers the £2.4 million ($3.1 million) used for the renovation of their Frogmore House that they previously used as their home.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," the Queen's statement reads. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Her Majesty thanked them for their dedicated work for the country and is "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family." She added, "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The statement from Buckingham Palace went into further detail about the next chapter of the couple's life. They will no longer receive public funds and they will not formally represent the Queen but will uphold her values. This new "model" will go into effect in the spring of 2020.

See the statement, below.