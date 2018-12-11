Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Show Off ‘Marital Bliss’ On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying the early days of marriage.

The Quantico star shared a photo of herself and her husband of just over a week cuddled close on Instagram. Priyanka captioned the cozy snapshot, "Marital bliss they say..." with several lovey-dovey emojis.

Jonas, 26, shared an equally adorable video of his now-wife getting in the holiday spirit. The clip showed Chopra watching Elf, singing along to "Santa Clause is Coming to Town," seemingly unaware that her beau was filming. The musician can be seen smiling as he enjoys observing his wife's joy.

"Her first time watching Elf," he wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

The posts comes after The Cut published an opinion piece questioning the validity of Chopra, 36, and Jonas' relationship. The article was removed from the site amid backlash, but not before those closest to the couple, including Jonas' future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, could weigh in.

The Game of Thrones star called the story "wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting." She went on to say she was, "Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls---."

The couple tied the knot in India the first week of December.