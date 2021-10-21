The Queen, 95, Turns Down ‘Oldie of the Year’ Award

Queen Elizabeth could teach us all a thing or two about living confidently.

It's not every day you hear about someone declining an award — especially someone as accomplished as the Queen of England. But apparently, there's one award that not even royalty wants: The Oldie magazine's Oldie of the Year Award.

Per People, The Queen turned it down with as much dignity and class as you'd expect her to.

Her assistant private secretary said in a statement:

Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you find a more worthy recipient.

In all fairness, that's a really good reason to say no to an award.

In case you forgot, the Queen is 95 years old... or should we say, 95 years young.

Her Majesty wasn't the only Royal Family Member to be honored by The Oldie, either. In the past, her late husband Prince Philip was given the honor of Consort of the Year. And this year, her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, got in on the fun by presenting the awards for Oldie Champion Knitter of the Year and Truly Scrumptious Oldie of the Year.

People even report that the Duchess of Cornwall is a huge fan of the magazine.

So the next time someone tells you to "act your age," take a page from Queen Elizabeth's book and remember: "you're only as old as you feel!"