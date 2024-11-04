Music Legend Quincy Jones Dead at 91: ‘There Will Never Be Another Like Him’

Music legend Quincy Jones has died. He was 91.

The composer "passed away peacefully tonight at his home in Bel Air, CA. Mr. Jones was surrounded by his children, his siblings, and close family," his publicist told the Associated Press.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," the statement read.

"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity," the statement concluded.

The composer is survived by children: Rashida Jones, Kidada Jones, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Quincy Jones III, Jolie Jones Levine, Martina Jones, and Rachel Jones.

Jones worked with many musical icons, including Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Aretha Franklin. He also produced Michael Jackson's 1982 smash hit "Beat It".

Jones is the second most Grammy awarded artist of all time with 28 wins. He won producer of the year three times, and received two Grammy awards each for album and song of the year.

