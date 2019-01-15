When it broadcast in early January, the internet rippled in the wake of Lifetime's docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, once again unfolding the age-old accusations of R. Kelly's mental, physical and sexual abuse through firsthand testimonies from his alleged victims.

The project, led by producer Dream Hampton, documents the musician's troubled childhood and musical rise to becoming one of the most prolific record producers of his generation. It also unpacks Kelly's alleged sexual propensities with underage girls, most pointedly regarding his rumored romance and marriage to late singer Aaliyah, when she was 15 and he was 24.

Following the doc's coverage of his indictment on 21 counts of child pornography after the emergence of his alleged sex tape with a female minor in 2002 — for which he was acquitted on all charges in 2008 — and the multitude of sex abuse charges that appeared in light of BuzzFeed News' 2017 exposé claiming the musician had been holding a group of young women in an "abusive cult," the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has since launched an investigation into allegations against the controversial vocalist.

Even so, over the years these assertions did not hinder other artists to turn away opportunities to collaborate with Kelly, nor has it appeared to have dimmed his celebrity.

Below, check out 15 notable performers who have partnered with Kelly, both before and after his indictments, and how they've reacted to his claims as of yet.