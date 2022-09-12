UPDATE (Sept. 12):

A rep for Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles has provided a statement to XXL regarding PnB Rock being the victim of a shooting at the restaurant and his death on Sept. 12.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere," the statement reads. "His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us.

"Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time," the statement continues. "The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible."

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 12):

PnB Rock has died at the age of 30 after being shot in Los Angeles today.

On Monday (Sept. 12), the Philadelphia rap-crooner, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, passed away after succumbing to gunshot wounds he suffered during a reported attempted robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, according to the Los Angeles Times this afternoon.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz did not initially identify PnB Rock as the victim. Based on the Times' report, the shooting transpired at 1 p.m. at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles located on Main Street and Manchester Avenue in Inglewood. The victim, now identified as PnB Rock by police sources per the Times, was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

Muniz stated that the suspect, who doesn't appear to be in custody as yet, brandished a weapon inside the restaurant and demanded items from the rapper. TMZ reported that PnB was targeted for his jewelry and that the robber removed the jewelry from the rapper before fleeing the scene.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.

News first broke regarding PnB Rock being shot this afternoon, after a grisly video surfaced on social media that was purported to be from the scene of the crime. The rapper appeared lying in a puddle of blood. The incident reportedly occurred at a Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles location in Inglewood, Calif. while PnB and his girlfriend were there enjoying a meal. In the harrowing clip, witnesses try to assist the rapper by putting towels on his wounds. According to reports, shortly afterward, he was transported to a local hospital. He did not survive.

PnB Rock officially jumped into the rap game with his debut mixtape Real N*gga Bangaz in 2014, and stood out due his brand of trap R&B. A year later, he secured a deal with Atlantic Records following his breakout moment with the 2015 track "Fleek." His 2016 song, "Selfish," peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2017, he was part of that year's XXL Freshman Class and put out the mixtape GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions and debut album, Catch These Vibes, which was followed by the 2019 LP, Trapstar Turnt Popstar.

Recently, he'd been bouncing back after going through some serious legal issues in 2019. Last December, he released the EP 2 Get You Thru the Rain. He put out his most recent single "Luv Me Again" earlier this month as an independent artist no longer signed to Atlantic.

The hip-hop community has shared their thoughts following the news of PnB Rock's death.

"Damn bro I’m lost for words!!" Smokepurpp captioned a photo of himself, Rock and A$AP Ferg. "I can’t believe this shit‍♂️ Im sick to my stomach, such a pure heart and soul you showed me love from the beginning ! Put me on your project when no one even knew who I was! Really one of the greatest most talented people I met thru this industry. I know y’all have heard it many times but being a rapper really is one of the most dangerous jobs you can have, you will forever live on thru your music and lives you touched. Fly high #LLPNBROCK."

"PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man," Chika tweeted.

See more reactions below: