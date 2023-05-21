Why Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t’ and Doesn’t Want to Tour Anymore

Is this the end of Miley Cyrus’ touring career?

The “Flowers” hitmaker revealed the reasons she doesn’t like touring in her June cover interview for British Vogue. The 30-year-old pop-country-rock crossover artist was known for putting on an epic production and perform for multiple hours performing a good portion of her discography.

“It’s been a minute,” she said of her hiatus from touring. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question.”

“And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’,” she self-corrected, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And you know what...?" she said before letting her conclusion hang in the air.

Although Cyrus has hundreds of millions of followers on her social media accounts, she has realized that she can't live for her legion of fans any longer. She also doesn't like the fact that in large-scale shows, she can't get an intimate connection with fans.

“I love performing but pretty much for them,” she explained. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

When asked if it was hard pleasing thousands of audience members she agreed. “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she added.

“Am I going on tour? Yeah, the Aman hotel tour. Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage,” she joked.

Despite Cyrus not touring for her last three records; Younger Now, Plastic Hearts and Endless Summer Vacation, she was able to make headlining festival performances and host her very own New Year's Eve special. Her last international tour was in 2014 with her Bangerz Tour which spanned across North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, among other countries for 70 concerts in total.