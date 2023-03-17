Reddit Worried 12-Year-Old Boy Who Was Rude to Mom Might Be Listening to Incels Online

Reddit is concerned that a young boy is being influenced by incels online after a dad revealed he found his eldest son "yelling at his mom" and making demands about his laundry.

The frustrated dad shared his situation on Reddit, explaining he came home from work and caught his son yelling at his mom — who works as a teacher and "works her a-- off to make sure we have a nice home to live in" — about his dirty clothes.

"He was asking her how hard it was to make sure his clothes were cleaned," the man wrote, sharing he immediately took his son to the laundry room and taught him how to do his own laundry.

To further teach his son a lesson, he sent his wife to Mexico for a relaxing vacation and put his eldest son in charge of his little brother to teach him the value and labor that go into maintaining a household.

"I'm putting the older one in charge of the younger one. He will be doing laundry, making breakfast and lunch for both of them, and making sure the kitchen and dining room stay clean," the man explained, sharing his son complained that the punishment was "unfair."

"I asked him if he thought it was a full time job to do all that I was expecting of him. He said yes it was a full time job. I pointed out that his mother and I both have full time jobs and still manage to do everything that he is whining about," the man added.

In the comments section, Reddit users were stunned by the boy's behavior and wondered if he might be being influenced by misogynists and incels online.

"In addition to having him learn about the household tasks your wife normally handles, you also need to find out where he learned this behavior. Is he listening to incels on the internet? How could he possibly think yelling at his mother about his laundry was something he could or should do?" one user asked.

"This right here. I guarantee that if either of those boys spend time on YouTube, they hear that point of view. Now is the time to intervene," another commented.

"This comment about watching YouTube needs to be highlighted in red. A lot of schools are having issues with young boys talking rudely to their peers/teachers/parents," another wrote.

"100% this. Where is the attitude coming from? Obviously, not you or grandma… Have some conversations with your kid and try to find the root of this because it's something he's picking up from someone or somewhere," someone else commented.