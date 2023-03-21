Reddit Roasts ‘Cheap and Tacky’ Bride Who Only Wants to Serve Water at Wedding

Reddit is roasting a bride who revealed she only wants to serve water at her wedding. Her approach to hosting a dry wedding is getting quite the response, with many calling her "cheap" and "tacky," but she "didn't think this would be a problem."

"Each of our sides of the family are fairly big. It will be around 100-150 people total," the bride-to-be wrote in her Reddit post, explaining that she and her future husband will be paying for most of the wedding with some help from her grandmother, who "doesn't care one way or the other on this issue."

Since neither the bride nor groom drink, they figured a dry wedding would be the most cost effective.

"Nothing against people who do. It's just not for us. On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda, so most of the time, it's only water with the occasional juice and milk. We don't even drink coffee," she shared.

However, while dry weddings usually include soda, tea and other non-alcoholic beverages, the bride only wants to serve water to her guests.

"We are having our wedding catered, so everyone will have a good choice of food to choose from, but to drink only water will be provided," the bride added, explaining that paying for soda would be "a large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost."

Now, the bride and groom's families are angry that there won't be any drinks other than water at the wedding, let alone an open bar, and are telling the couple that "this is not how weddings work."

In the comments section, Reddit blasted the bride for her wedding reception beverage plan.

"It's cheap and tacky to only serve water. I would 100% be pre-gaming in the parking lot if I found out I couldn't even get an iced tea or a soda," one person commented.

"I wouldn't bother going. If they can't even provide soda or iced tea, what type of food will they serve?" another asked.

"If you can't afford food + soft drinks/juice/tea, either your food is too much, or your guest list is too large. People would be more accepting of a dessert + non-alcoholic drinks reception than this," someone else shared.

"I'm imagining the garden hose hooked up to the side so everyone can get refills," another commented.