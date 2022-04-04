The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin shared terrifying footage of her husband Bill's expensive sports car being stolen from their New Jersey home on Sunday (April 3) night.

The RHONJ cast member revealed masked intruders broke into her Paramus, N.J. home and took their Ferrari.

The reality TV wife and husband were in Miami while their five children — Justin, 17, Gabby, 14, Jacob, 12, Christian, 10, and Olivia, 8 — were at home when the scary incident happened.

In footage shared from Jennifer's home surveillance camera, masked intruders can be seen entering the garage, taking off the vehicle's cover and driving away in the shiny red sports car.

"They stole the Ferrari. My kids and parents and other friends were all home," the 44-year-old reality star captioned the clip of the intruders, asking her followers to "please send any info" to local police.

Her famous pals commented on the post. "Babe!! This is disgusting!! Thank god everyone is okay!! Hope your hanging in there!!!" Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott wrote.

"Omgggg love I’m so sorry to hear! Hope they catch them. Glad you are safe," Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn commented.

In a separate post, Jennifer noted her son arrived at the home mere seconds after the intruders left.

"Justin pulled up right as they were leaving my house ... Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act," she captioned the post. "Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels ... my family is safe. Scared, but safe."

The Bravo star also addressed the car theft in a series of posts via her Instagram Story.

"Bill and I just got a home call that Bill's Ferrari was stolen from our garage. The kids are home. My family is home. My mother is home," she said. "They somehow got in the garage and they just stole the Ferrari literally within the last hour."