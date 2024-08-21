Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Simmons' cause of death has been revealed by his family.

In a statement to People made by the Simmons family spokesperson, they shared that the fitness guru's cause of death was accidental.

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss," Tom Estey revealed.

Simmons was found on July 13 by his housekeeper a day after he had turned 76-years-old.

Previously, the Los Angeles Police Department did not suspect foul play when it came to Simmons' death, but there was additional testing that was conducted.

People spoke with Simmons before his passing, where he shared that he was feeling well.

"I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he told the outlet.

Simmons was a staple in pop culture due to his personality as well as his fitness inspiration. During his lifetime, he produced more than 50 workout videos. One of his most successful workout videos was Sweatin' to the Oldies, which sold 22 million copies. He also made several appearances on talk shows as well as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.